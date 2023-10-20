IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Israel-Hamas War sparks backlash in U.S.

07:26

The Israel-Hamas War has set off clashes on college campuses with major companies condemning the Hamas attacks and some retracting job offers to students who criticize Israel's military action. Jeffrey Sonnenfeld joins to discuss why companies have been stepping up and speaking out.Oct. 20, 2023

Play All