Justice delayed: Lagging Trump trials belie justice system's usual ability to process big cases
May 9, 202411:11
    Justice delayed: Lagging Trump trials belie justice system's usual ability to process big cases

    11:11
Alex Wagner Tonight

The justice system in the United States regularly handles extremely complicated trials involving financial crimes, sedition conspiracies, and foreign election interference with alacrity. And yet Donald Trump's trials keep stumbling into delays and postponements that suggest his special treatment. Melissa Murray, NYU law professor, and Anna Bower, courts correspondent for Lawfare, discuss with Alex Wagner. May 9, 2024

