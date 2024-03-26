IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Court slashes Trump's civil bond to $175M
March 26, 202411:19
    Court slashes Trump's civil bond to $175M

    11:19
11th Hour

Court slashes Trump's civil bond to $175M

11:19

A state appeals court ruled Donald Trump only needs to post a $175 million bond in his New York civil case – less than half of the $464 million judgment that was originally due Monday. Susanne Craig, Brian Schwartz, Dave Aronberg, and Jon Sale join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.March 26, 2024

