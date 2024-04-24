IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'They blew it': Judge shreds Trump's defense in gag order hearing
April 24, 2024

11th Hour

The judge in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial called out one of Trump's attorneys, saying he's already losing credibility with the court. Plus tabloid publisher David Pecker was back on the stand to testify about how he helped Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. George Conway, Charles Coleman, Molly Jong-Fast, and Susan Glasser join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.April 24, 2024

