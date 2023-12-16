IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

“The Big Fail”: Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic

10:45

Nearly four years after the pandemic, the U.S. is still learning about what went wrong. Stephanie Ruhle sits down with Joe Nocera and Bethany McLean to talk about their book on the virus, our response, and whether the U.S. can do better in the future.Dec. 16, 2023

