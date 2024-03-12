IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He has all the instincts of a natural authoritarian': Trump praises Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orban
March 12, 202412:04
    'He has all the instincts of a natural authoritarian': Trump praises Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orban

While President Biden hits the campaign trail with a forward-looking message to voters, Donald Trump is spending his time hosting Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orban at Mar-a-Lago. Susan Glasser, Sam Stein, and Matthew Dowd join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.March 12, 2024

