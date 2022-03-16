Zelenskyy’s role in Trump impeachment

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Zelenskyy’s role in Trump impeachment08:15
UP NEXT
Congressman responds to Zelenskyy’s speech08:19
Are Ukraine peace talks turning a corner?08:31
Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully06:54
Additional targets of January 6th revealed07:23
Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine08:28
Should we worry about Deltacron?08:14
Some Ukrainians returning home to help fight Russia08:19
Harvard students help Ukrainian refugees06:58
Biden’s next steps to punish Putin07:53
Reed family pleads for son’s release from Russia07:02
Russia expands attacks on Ukrainian cities07:30
Inflation hits record high07:32
Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack07:23
The journey to get out of Ukraine07:05
Largest humanitarian crisis since WWII08:50
Moscow accuses U.S. of waging ‘economic war’08:11
War’s effect on the most vulnerable05:52
Calls for release of Olympian Brittney Griner08:00
2M refugees have fled Ukraine06:06
Zelenskyy’s role in Trump impeachment08:15
In her latest MSNBC opinion piece, legal analyst Joyce Vance warns Americans not to forget that had Trump won in 2020, the U.S.’s relationship with Ukraine would look very different.March 16, 2022
Now Playing
Zelenskyy’s role in Trump impeachment08:15
UP NEXT
Congressman responds to Zelenskyy’s speech08:19
Are Ukraine peace talks turning a corner?08:31
Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully06:54
Additional targets of January 6th revealed07:23
Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine08:28