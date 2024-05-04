IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Noem's book runs into fact-checking buzz saw; dog execution not among refuted stories, however
May 4, 202402:53
  • Now Playing

    Noem's book runs into fact-checking buzz saw; dog execution not among refuted stories, however

    02:53
  • UP NEXT

    How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness

    07:08

  • Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony

    09:51

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 2

    19:12

  • Undeterred by past Big Lie failures, Trump primes followers for poll confrontations

    07:02

  • Trump trial casts light on dirty side of celebrity tabloids

    06:01

  • 'Cattle call': Trump faces limited options as VP hopefuls gather at Mar-a-Lago

    06:06

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 1

    18:51

  • On abortion, Trump buck-passing to states is backfiring as voters prepare to override bans

    02:50

  • Imperial presidency: Trump lays out plan to enlist military in deporting millions

    06:20

  • Toxic U.S. political themes distort view of campus Gaza protests

    09:38

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 30

    13:37

  • Trump paints vivid picture of extremist plans for second term in new interview

    08:35

  • 'Tragic': Columbia community laments involvement of police in campus protests

    05:01

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 26

    19:40

  • Trump defense falls short in effort to undercut strong prosecution witness

    12:00

  • Trump presidential immunity case exposes conservative Supreme Court's true colors

    07:38

  • Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability 

    10:47

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 24

    19:32

  • Right-wing media feedback loop leaves Trump with warped understanding of his legal situation

    07:26

Alex Wagner Tonight

Noem's book runs into fact-checking buzz saw; dog execution not among refuted stories, however

02:53

Some of the stories in South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's new book are not holding up well in the face of fact checking. Unfortunately for Noem, one story that is not being refuted is her tale of shooting her own dog, which she is frantically trying to explain away as contempt for her grows among dog-loving American voters. May 4, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Noem's book runs into fact-checking buzz saw; dog execution not among refuted stories, however

    02:53
  • UP NEXT

    How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness

    07:08

  • Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony

    09:51

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 2

    19:12

  • Undeterred by past Big Lie failures, Trump primes followers for poll confrontations

    07:02

  • Trump trial casts light on dirty side of celebrity tabloids

    06:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All