IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony
May 4, 202409:51
  • Now Playing

    Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony

    09:51
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 2

    19:12

  • Undeterred by past Big Lie failures, Trump primes followers for poll confrontations

    07:02

  • Trump trial casts light on dirty side of celebrity tabloids

    06:01

  • 'Cattle call': Trump faces limited options as VP hopefuls gather at Mar-a-Lago

    06:06

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 1

    18:51

  • On abortion, Trump buck-passing to states is backfiring as voters prepare to override bans

    02:50

  • Imperial presidency: Trump lays out plan to enlist military in deporting millions

    06:20

  • Toxic U.S. political themes distort view of campus Gaza protests

    09:38

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 30

    13:37

  • Trump paints vivid picture of extremist plans for second term in new interview

    08:35

  • 'Tragic': Columbia community laments involvement of police in campus protests

    05:01

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 26

    19:40

  • Trump defense falls short in effort to undercut strong prosecution witness

    12:00

  • Trump presidential immunity case exposes conservative Supreme Court's true colors

    07:38

  • Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability 

    10:47

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 24

    19:32

  • Right-wing media feedback loop leaves Trump with warped understanding of his legal situation

    07:26

  • Trump World rocked by Arizona fake elector indictments as Trump's legal peril snowballs

    12:05

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 23

    20:04

Alex Wagner Tonight

Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony

09:51

While both the defense and the prosecution in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial found support for their arguments in the testimony of former close Trump aid Hope Hicks, placing Trump's hush money payments squarely within the context of the election was particularly damning for Trump's case. Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for The New York Times, and Jeremy Saland, former Manhattan assistant district attorney, discuss with Alex Wagner. May 4, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony

    09:51
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 2

    19:12

  • Undeterred by past Big Lie failures, Trump primes followers for poll confrontations

    07:02

  • Trump trial casts light on dirty side of celebrity tabloids

    06:01

  • 'Cattle call': Trump faces limited options as VP hopefuls gather at Mar-a-Lago

    06:06

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 1

    18:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All