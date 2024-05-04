How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness

Before they were at the heart of Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York, and even before they were political scandals, the possibility of Trump paying hush money to a Playboy playmate and/or a porn star was the subject of some investigative reporting. Michael Rothfeld, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about how he and his colleagues at the Wall Street Journal chased down the story of Donald Trump paying hush money to keep his sexual affairs quiet ahead of the 2016 election.May 4, 2024