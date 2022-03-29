IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for people 50 and older06:48
Gap in Jan. 6th calls is giving Watergate vibes09:40
Now Playing
Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?06:51
UP NEXT
Jan. 6th Cmte discusses contempt, Ginni Thomas07:53
Was Ted Cruz involved in Jan. 6th?07:46
A majority Black TN town may lose its financial independence06:25
Ginni Thomas pushed to subvert the 2020 election10:12
Women are the face of Ukraine war09:01
Are the walls closing in on Trump?08:52
Structural racism at play in Judge Jackson hearings12:05
Judge Jackson defends record against GOP attacks12:24
Jamaicans fight for reparations 07:40
Madeleine Albright’s life and legacy07:54
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first day of hearings14:21
Hawley tries to smear Judge Brown Jackson11:20
Why Judge Brown Jackson’s representation matters06:52
‘The Fresh Prince’ on Peacock!07:20
Former KGB agent on war in Ukraine08:29
Reaction to Putin’s latest press conference05:56
Attacks on civilian sites 07:56
Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?06:51
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Zerlina to weigh in on Russia’s latest claim that it will reduce military activity in Ukraine.March 29, 2022
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for people 50 and older06:48
Gap in Jan. 6th calls is giving Watergate vibes09:40
Now Playing
Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?06:51
UP NEXT
Jan. 6th Cmte discusses contempt, Ginni Thomas07:53
Was Ted Cruz involved in Jan. 6th?07:46
A majority Black TN town may lose its financial independence06:25