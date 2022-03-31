IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan 6 committee

    12:49
    Status of DOJ 1/6 probe

    09:55
    LA court says protest organizers can be held responsible

    06:05

  Dr. Fauci on second booster shots

    13:26

  Trump implores Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden

    10:02

  FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for people 50 and older

    06:48

  Gap in Jan. 6th calls is giving Watergate vibes

    09:40

  Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?

    06:51

  Jan. 6th Cmte discusses contempt, Ginni Thomas

    07:53

  Was Ted Cruz involved in Jan. 6th?

    07:46

  A majority Black TN town may lose its financial independence

    06:25

  Ginni Thomas pushed to subvert the 2020 election

    10:12

  Women are the face of Ukraine war

    09:01

  Are the walls closing in on Trump?

    08:52

  Structural racism at play in Judge Jackson hearings

    12:05

  Judge Jackson defends record against GOP attacks

    12:24

  Jamaicans fight for reparations 

    07:40

  Madeleine Albright's life and legacy

    07:54

  Ketanji Brown Jackson's first day of hearings

    14:21

  Hawley tries to smear Judge Brown Jackson

    11:20

Zerlina

Status of DOJ 1/6 probe

09:55

More than 700 rioters have been arrested following the insurrection and now the Justice Department is expanding its probe. Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Katie Phang to discuss the latest developments. March 31, 2022

  Now Playing

    Status of DOJ 1/6 probe

  UP NEXT

