Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack

Member of Ukrainian Parliament Oleksandra Ustinova joins Zerlina to discuss the latest out of Ukraine, including Russian officials denying details about an airstrike on a maternity and children’s hospital.
March 11, 2022
