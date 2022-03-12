IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden’s next steps to punish Putin 07:53
Now Playing
Reed family pleads for son’s release from Russia 07:02
UP NEXT
Russia expands attacks on Ukrainian cities 07:30 Inflation hits record high 07:32 Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack 07:23 The journey to get out of Ukraine 07:05 Largest humanitarian crisis since WWII 08:50 Moscow accuses U.S. of waging ‘economic war’ 08:11 War’s effect on the most vulnerable 05:52 Calls for release of Olympian Brittney Griner 08:00 2M refugees have fled Ukraine 06:06 What happens if the U.S. bans Russian oil imports? 08:30 Working moms on the Supreme Court 09:05 Republicans respond to Russia 12:13 Biden imposes sanctions on Russian oligarchs 10:38 Student berated by DeSantis speaks out 06:28 TX voter suppression comes to fruition 06:56 Former Feinstein staffer speaks out 08:45 Could the 1/6 Ctme. recommend Trump be criminally charged? 08:19 Texas targets trans youth and their families 05:18 Reed family pleads for son’s release from Russia 07:02
Former Marine Trevor Reed has been imprisoned in Russia since July 2020 and his conditions are worsening as conflicts escalate between Russia and Ukraine. His parents Joey and Paula Reed join the show.
March 12, 2022 Read More Biden’s next steps to punish Putin 07:53
Now Playing
Reed family pleads for son’s release from Russia 07:02
UP NEXT
Russia expands attacks on Ukrainian cities 07:30 Inflation hits record high 07:32 Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack 07:23 The journey to get out of Ukraine 07:05