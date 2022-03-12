IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Reed family pleads for son’s release from Russia

    Russia expands attacks on Ukrainian cities

  • Inflation hits record high

  • Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack

  • The journey to get out of Ukraine

  • Largest humanitarian crisis since WWII

  • Moscow accuses U.S. of waging ‘economic war’

  • War’s effect on the most vulnerable

  • Calls for release of Olympian Brittney Griner

  • 2M refugees have fled Ukraine

  • What happens if the U.S. bans Russian oil imports?

  • Working moms on the Supreme Court

  • Republicans respond to Russia

  • Biden imposes sanctions on Russian oligarchs

  • Student berated by DeSantis speaks out

  • TX voter suppression comes to fruition

  • Former Feinstein staffer speaks out

  • Could the 1/6 Ctme. recommend Trump be criminally charged?

  • Texas targets trans youth and their families

Zerlina

Reed family pleads for son’s release from Russia

Former Marine Trevor Reed has been imprisoned in Russia since July 2020 and his conditions are worsening as conflicts escalate between Russia and Ukraine. His parents Joey and Paula Reed join the show.March 12, 2022

Play All