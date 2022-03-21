Hawley tries to smear Judge Brown Jackson

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first day of hearings 14:21
Senator Josh Hawley attempted to smear Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson before her Senate confirmation hearings by implying she imposes lighter than average sentences on felons convicted of posessing child pornography. Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern and The Nation’s Elie Mystal discuss Hawley’s hypocritical claims.
March 21, 2022
