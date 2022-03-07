Ukrainian Parliament member describes the 'unimaginable pain' of the invasion
04:47
Ukrainian Parliament member Anastasia Radina joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss what Ukrainians need most from the international community at this moment and to shed light on the pain and suffering that the Ukrainian people are enduring. “The human cost is already unimaginable,” she tells Yasmin.March 7, 2022
