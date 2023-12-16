Rebecca Gitlitz: “Fake news will ultimately have consequences”

Director of “When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story” Rebecca Gitlitz joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the recent $148 million verdict in Giuliani’s Georgia election workers defamation case as well as the former attorney’s reaction to the ruling and similar past conduct. “There has been example after example of his misuse of truth and half truths. When someone has an unwavering belief that they should be in power no matter the cost, there is certainly going to be collateral damage.”Dec. 16, 2023