Yasmin Vossoughian

Indiana Senate passes near-total ban on abortion

00:29

Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total ban on abortion. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus, with exceptions to cases involving rape and incest. July 30, 2022

