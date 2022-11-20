IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Buffalo sets 24-hour snowfall record with over 16 inches 

02:53

The Buffalo, N.Y., area experienced record breaking snow. Residents are working to dig out from the heaviest snowfall the region has ever experienced. Erie County broke a 24-hour snowfall record with over 16 inches of powder. Nov. 20, 2022

