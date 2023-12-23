'Young people are watching': How will Gen Z vote in the 2024 election?

CEO of DoSomething.org DeNora Getachew and Executive Director of BlackPAC Adrianne Shropshire join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss current polling results for both young voters and Black voters ahead of the 2024 election as well as President Biden pardoning thousands convicted for use and simple possession of marijuana. Dec. 23, 2023