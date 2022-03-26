IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukrainian Parliament Member: ‘[Putin] is going to hit the Polish border and NATO has to be prepared.’

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Ukrainian Parliament Member: ‘[Putin] is going to hit the Polish border and NATO has to be prepared.’

04:37

Ukrainian Parliament member Oleksandra  'Sasha' Ustinova joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her reaction to Biden's speech in Poland, the cost of ongoing negotiations, and why she feels it's only a matter of time before Russian forces attack the border with Poland. "[Putin] is going to go as far as the Polish border and someday they will hit the Polish border. They accidentally will hit Poland or Slovakia, or another country and the world and NATO has to be prepared for this," Ustinova says.March 26, 2022

