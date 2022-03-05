Ukrainian Parliament member on need for a no-fly zone: ‘We are acting as a shield for Europe right now’

Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss why a no-fly zone over Ukraine is critical to their continued fight against Russia and why she feels the global conflict the West seems to fear has already begun. "[NATO] is saying 'we're not ready for the war' [but] the war is already here," She says. "We are fighting against a dictator who wants to put the world on its knees. So is the world just going to watch what Putin is doing to us?"March 5, 2022