Ukrainian Parliament member on need for a no-fly zone: 'We are acting as a shield for Europe right now'
Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss why a no-fly zone over Ukraine is critical to their continued fight against Russia and why she feels the global conflict the West seems to fear has already begun. "[NATO] is saying 'we're not ready for the war' [but] the war is already here," She says. "We are fighting against a dictator who wants to put the world on its knees. So is the world just going to watch what Putin is doing to us?"March 5, 2022
Ukrainian Parliament member on need for a no-fly zone: 'We are acting as a shield for Europe right now'
