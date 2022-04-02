St. Jude Fellow on evacuating pediatric patients from Ukraine: 'We're trying to provide care focused not just on cancer treatment, but also on the psychological trauma they've experienced from war'
Marta Salek, a Pediatric Oncology Fellow at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the challenges facing Ukrainian children battling cancers and the efforts underway to continue their treatment. April 2, 2022
