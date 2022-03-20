Sister of U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine: ‘He was, to the end, thinking of how he could be helping people.’
Yasmin Vossoughian speaks to Katya Hill, the sister of 68-year-old James Whitney Hill, who was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where he had been staying to help his partner while she received medical care at the Chernihiv Regional Hospital. "He was the helper that everybody looks for when it's a time of crisis,” Hill says of her brother. “He was, to the end, thinking of the future and how he could be helping people.”March 20, 2022
