Lawrence: ‘You get monsters like Donald Trump thanks to people like Hope Hicks’
May 4, 202419:13
The Last Word

Lawrence: ‘You get monsters like Donald Trump thanks to people like Hope Hicks’

19:13

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how former White House Press Secretary Hope Hicks’ testimony in Donald Trump’s criminal trial shows how her motto of “deny, deny, deny” enabled the Trump White House.May 4, 2024

