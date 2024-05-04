IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joy to Trump: Please testify, we’re begging you!
May 4, 202406:03

The Reidout

Donald Trump’s claim that a gag order does not allow him to testify in his Stormy Daniels hush money trial is corrected by Judge Juan Merchan. Joy Reid and conservative lawyer George Conway beg the former president to testify, which the judge confirmed it is his right to do.May 4, 2024

