Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Trump's latest indictment, police brutality and marijuana legalization

09:26

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) reacts to the Trump indictment on election interference charges, saying she was ''pleasantly surprised'' with the move. She also comments on Republican efforts to impeach President Biden, as well as the recent police shooting of a Black man during a traffic stop in her home state. Finally she discusses joining in the celebrations after Minnesota legalized recreational cannabis - and her own stage debut.Aug. 7, 2023

