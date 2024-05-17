IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'It’s just disgusting': Joe reacts to report Justice Alito flew 'Stop the Steal' symbol on front lawn
May 17, 202410:15
    'It's just disgusting': Joe reacts to report Justice Alito flew 'Stop the Steal' symbol on front lawn

Morning Joe

'It’s just disgusting': Joe reacts to report Justice Alito flew 'Stop the Steal' symbol on front lawn

10:15

An upside-down flag, adopted by Trump supporters contesting the Biden victory, flew over Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's front lawn as the Supreme Court was considering an election case, according to recent NYT reporting. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 17, 2024

