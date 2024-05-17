IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Question Michael Cohen asked in court that Andrew Weissmann agreed with I 'In the Break'
May 17, 202407:57

  • Lawrence: Trump defense ‘has yet to say a single word’ about criminal charges against him

    18:22
  • Now Playing

    Question Michael Cohen asked in court that Andrew Weissmann agreed with I 'In the Break'

    07:57
  • UP NEXT

    Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 15

    19:23

  • 'He does not support choice': Maryland Dem Senate nominee hits Larry Hogan on abortion

    03:10

  • Lawrence: Trump’s indictments will make debates with Biden 'theater of the absurd'

    16:06

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 14

    20:33

  • In the Break: Lawrence and panel discuss Cohen's credibility with jury

    03:19

  • Lawrence: Sleeping 'old man' Trump made trial look like it was in a nursing home

    17:13

  • Lawrence: ‘Michael Cohen on the witness stand is like Donald Trump in AA.’

    15:52

  • 'The paper trail doesn't lie': Prosecutors prep jury for Cohen's Trump trial testimony

    08:41

  • ‘One-time get out of jail free’: Rep. Crockett says Dems won’t save Speaker Johnson again

    04:23

  • State Dept. report: Israel may have broken international law in Gaza

    05:02

  • Lawrence: Why Trump's lawyer called him the 'orange turd' during Stormy testimony

    21:51

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 8

    14:14

  • Post-Roe v. Wade horror stories 'absolutely' changing minds in Texas, Rep. Allred says

    04:34

  • 'Injustice is around us, and it's our job to fight it': Ali Velshi discusses new memoir

    04:59

  • ‘There’s a home for you’: Biden campaign courts anti-Trump Republicans

    09:38

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 7

    18:24

  • Rikers will 'be ready' if Trump's thrown in jail by criminal trial judge, NYC mayor says

    03:32

  • Stormy Daniels testifies Trump, who later oversaw end of Roe v. Wade, didn't wear a condom

    04:53

The Last Word

Question Michael Cohen asked in court that Andrew Weissmann agreed with I 'In the Break'

07:57

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell continued his discussion about Michael Cohen’s third day of testimony with Andrew Weissmann, Adam Klasfeld, and Lisa Rubin, during the commercial breaks of Thursday’s edition of The Last Word.May 17, 2024

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

  • Lawrence: Trump defense ‘has yet to say a single word’ about criminal charges against him

    18:22
  • Now Playing

    Question Michael Cohen asked in court that Andrew Weissmann agreed with I 'In the Break'

    07:57
  • UP NEXT

    Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 15

    19:23

  • 'He does not support choice': Maryland Dem Senate nominee hits Larry Hogan on abortion

    03:10

  • Lawrence: Trump’s indictments will make debates with Biden 'theater of the absurd'

    16:06

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 14

    20:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All