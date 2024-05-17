IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: Trump defense ‘has yet to say a single word’ about criminal charges against him
May 17, 202418:22
    Lawrence: Trump defense 'has yet to say a single word' about criminal charges against him

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump defense ‘has yet to say a single word’ about criminal charges against him

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how today’s cross-examination of Michael Cohen showed the only actual evidence before this jury on how 34 business records got created, which were falsified as part of a conspiracy to illegally affect an election, is that Donald Trump said, “just do it.”May 17, 2024

    Lawrence: Trump defense ‘has yet to say a single word’ about criminal charges against him

