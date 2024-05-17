IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Symbol supporting Trump election subversion displayed over Justice Alito's home after Jan 6.: NYT
May 17, 202403:39
    Symbol supporting Trump election subversion displayed over Justice Alito's home after Jan 6.: NYT

Alex Wagner Tonight

Symbol supporting Trump election subversion displayed over Justice Alito's home after Jan 6.: NYT

03:39

Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell react to a new report from the New York Times that an upside-down American flag, a symbol used by the Trump-supporting "Stop The Steal" movement, flew over Justice Sam Alito's house shortly after the January 6 attack on the Capitol while the Supreme Court was considering whether to hear an election-related case. May 17, 2024

