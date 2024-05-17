IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'These are crazy people': Schiff calls out Mike Johnson and Trump's courthouse MAGA cheerleaders
May 17, 202407:31
    'These are crazy people': Schiff calls out Mike Johnson and Trump's courthouse MAGA cheerleaders

'These are crazy people': Schiff calls out Mike Johnson and Trump's courthouse MAGA cheerleaders

07:31

Rep. Adam Schiff talks with Alex Wagner about the embarrassing way Donald Trump's Republican congressional supporters are falling over themselves to demonstrate their fealty to Trump outside of his criminal trial in New York, and remarks on new New York Times reporting that shows the deepening disgrace of the Supreme Court's political conservatives.May 17, 2024

