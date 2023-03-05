IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Political satire duo, Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig of 'The Good Liars' reacts to CPAC 2023

    06:39
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Political satire duo, Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig of 'The Good Liars' reacts to CPAC 2023

06:39

Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig of the political satire duo "The Good Liars," talk finding low turnout but some common ground at CPAC in calling Marjory Taylor Greene's ideas laughable. “I always like when we can walk away from an event and feel like we’ve got some common ground with the other side even if it’s something as basic as ‘The United States should be united," Jason Selvig said.March 5, 2023

    Political satire duo, Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig of 'The Good Liars' reacts to CPAC 2023

    06:39
