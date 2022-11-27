IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Barbara McQuade: Questioning Pence is ‘no-brainer’ for DOJ

    05:42
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Barbara McQuade: Questioning Pence is ‘no-brainer’ for DOJ

05:42

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about the likely outcome of the Trump organization tax scheme trial, Jack Smith’s work so far as special counsel, and why Pence is an essential witness in the January 6 investigation. Nov. 27, 2022

