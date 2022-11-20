‘We have a space in politics and we need to demand it’: 23-year-old Muslim-American makes history in U.S. Midterms

Nabeela Syed (D-IL), Representative-elect for Illinois’ 51st House District, speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about becoming the youngest and first Muslim-American elected to the Illinois General Assembly, her campaign strategy of knocking on over 20,000 doors, and what inspired her to get involved in politics.Nov. 20, 2022