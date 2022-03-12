'Justice through journalism’: the importance of reporters on the ground in Ukraine
05:29
Share this -
copied
Terrell Jermaine Starr, Host of Black Diplomats Podcast and Senior Fellow at Eurasia Center, joins Joe Fryer to discuss his reporting in Ukraine, the important mission of journalists to provide truth and humanitarian support, and the challenges facing foreign students in Ukraine.March 12, 2022
Now Playing
'Justice through journalism’: the importance of reporters on the ground in Ukraine
05:29
UP NEXT
'They're afraid to bury the dead': The human toll of the Ukraine invasion
05:01
Ukrainian Parliament member describes the 'unimaginable pain' of the invasion
04:47
Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is going through ‘every conceivable option’ to support Ukraine without engaging directly with Russia
06:49
NYT photojournalist describes moment Russian mortar hit family in front of her
05:15
Ukrainian and Russian roommates unite community at University of Delaware