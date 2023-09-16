IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted in impeachment trial

    Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted on corruption charges in impeachment trial

Weekends with Alex Witt

Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted on corruption charges in impeachment trial

04:52

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was impeached for allegedly taking bribes, but ultimately members of his party chose not to vote for his conviction and removal from office. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson reports.Sept. 16, 2023

