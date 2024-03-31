IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'I will be back very soon': Netanyahu relieves concerns surrounding upcoming hernia surgery
March 31, 202403:00
Weekends with Alex Witt

'I will be back very soon': Netanyahu relieves concerns surrounding upcoming hernia surgery

03:00

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu relieves public health concerns on upcoming hernia surgery. NBC News' Meagan Fitzgerald explains how Netanyahu's deputy prime minister will take over until he is recovered. March 31, 2024

