EXCLUSIVE: ‘Politically targeted’ fmr. progressive prosecutor on facing 40 years for using own funds

Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, after her push to prosecute the officers whose alleged actions reportedly led to the death of Freddie Gray, found herself convicted of "fraud" for withdrawing funds from her own Baltimore Deferred Compensation retirement account. In this exclusive interview, Mosby joins Joy Reid in her first one-on-one since her hotly contested trial, after which she now faces up to 40 years in prison.May 2, 2024