Chris Hayes: Why campus protests are 'the easier debate'
May 2, 202407:40
Chris Hayes: Why campus protests are 'the easier debate'

07:40

Chris Hayes: It's easier to argue about what college kids are doing than to confront the human misery and destruction that's happening in the actual conflict which is, of course, the source of these protests.May 2, 2024

