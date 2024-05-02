IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Columbia raid: 'Tensions exasperated' as some protestors raised 'real concern' J-School dean says
May 2, 202411:47
    Columbia raid: 'Tensions exasperated' as some protestors raised 'real concern' J-School dean says

The Reidout

Columbia raid: 'Tensions exasperated' as some protestors raised 'real concern' J-School dean says

11:47

Columbia University says it had no choice but to call the NYPD, leading to hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters being arrested on Tuesday night. Dean of the Columbia Journalism School, Jelani Cobb, joins Joy Reid to discuss.May 2, 2024

    Columbia raid: 'Tensions exasperated' as some protestors raised 'real concern' J-School dean says

