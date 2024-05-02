IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
An oral history of how exactly Trump killed Roe v. Wade
May 2, 202409:03

Chris Hayes breaks down the timeline of Trump’s campaign to gut Roe v. Wade—why the former president is ultimately responsible for every abortion ban in America. May 2, 2024

