'Sigh of relief' after Arizona repealed 'insane' 1864 abortion ban, says A.G. Mayes
May 2, 2024

    ‘Sigh of relief’ after Arizona repealed ‘insane’ 1864 abortion ban, says A.G. Mayes

    04:41
‘Sigh of relief’ after Arizona repealed ‘insane’ 1864 abortion ban, says A.G. Mayes

04:41

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joins MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss her reaction to the state senate repealing a Civil War era near-total abortion ban and what’s next in the fight for reproductive rights in Arizona, including why she thinks Arizonans will “resoundingly” vote to protect abortion in November.May 2, 2024

