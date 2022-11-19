IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Buffalo battered by 6 feet of snow as Hochul activates National Guard to clean up

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Moore's new message for democrats

    00:21

  • Why the abortion issue isn't going away

    01:05

  • How Trump's inner circle is taking the GOP defeat

    01:28

  • Election Results: Why the Wait?

    01:28

  • Biden looks to counter China's influence, Russia's War in Ukraine during Asia tour

    02:44

  • What really happened in the Trump limo?

    01:04

  • Michael Moore's reminder for you

    02:32

  • Streamlining the Vote Count

    05:50

  • Soaring food prices, soaring company profits

    01:11

  • 'Tuning out is not an option': Obama campaigns for Fetterman in Pennsylvania

    02:30

  • Two Americans killed in Seoul Halloween event crowd crush

    03:27

  • American among at least 153 killed during Seoul Halloween event crowd crush

    02:39

  • 59 killed, 150 injured in large crowd surge at Halloween event in Seoul

    00:39

  • Russia suspends participation in grain export deal with Ukraine

    00:19

  • NBC News poll shows high interest, partisanship among voters

    04:48

  • Good news about inflation?

    01:06

  • One burning question for Trump

    00:43

  • Florida residents return home to see devastation first hand

    02:32

  • Florida county warns of possible levee breach, could cause flooding for 70 homes

    04:57

Weekends with Alex Witt

Buffalo battered by 6 feet of snow as Hochul activates National Guard to clean up

02:35

Intense snowfall overnight left more than six feet of snow in the Buffalo, New York area, causing Governor Kathy Hochul to activate 70 National Guard members to help clean up the hardest hit parts of the city. NBC News' Marissa Parra recaps the clean-up and emergency relief efforts. Nov. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Buffalo battered by 6 feet of snow as Hochul activates National Guard to clean up

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Moore's new message for democrats

    00:21

  • Why the abortion issue isn't going away

    01:05

  • How Trump's inner circle is taking the GOP defeat

    01:28

  • Election Results: Why the Wait?

    01:28

  • Biden looks to counter China's influence, Russia's War in Ukraine during Asia tour

    02:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All