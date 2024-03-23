IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Nonsense': Fmr. CIA Officer on Putin linking Ukraine to Moscow attack
March 23, 202405:42

  • Biden signs $1.2 trillion government funding bill

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    'Nonsense': Fmr. CIA Officer on Putin linking Ukraine to Moscow attack

    05:42
  • UP NEXT

    ‘People are getting more and more desperate’: Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick reacts to the ongoing crisis in Haiti

    05:33

  • ‘There is a distrust towards the US government’: Why locals in Little Haiti are hesitant to speak on crisis

    03:02

  • Ordeal with Fani Willis represents the intersection between race and gender

    02:34

  • ‘A national security nightmare’: How Trump's debts could influence his actions as president

    04:11

  • Kremlin reporting 2024 election voter turnout is bigger than 2018

    04:43

  • How law enforcement may approach suspect in New Jersey hostage situation

    02:53

  • Three killed in Pennsylvania shooting, suspect barricaded in New Jersey home with hostages

    02:06

  • Pennsylvania police say gunman killed 3 people and carjacked driver

    01:56

  • U.S. military deploys additional troops to embassy in Haiti 

    02:26

  • 'Where do Nikki Haley's votes go?': Analysts discuss what happens next

    14:07

  • Fmr. Trump White House counsel: 'The facts are terrible'

    09:13

  • New Study: Turnout GAP Grows Between White and Black Voters 

    05:17

  • Supreme Court will release rulings on Monday morning

    02:18

  • 'Completely wrong.' Journalist describes what Trump-related lawyers said about his new book

    07:07

  • Lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy power equipment was source of Smokehouse Creek Fire

    02:55

  • How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

    02:15

  • Non-stop snow pounds California's Sierra Nevada, closing down freeways

    03:09

  • U.S. makes first aid airdrop into Gaza with Jordan

    02:20

Weekends with Alex Witt

'Nonsense': Fmr. CIA Officer on Putin linking Ukraine to Moscow attack

05:42

Marc Polymeropoulos, MSNBC National Security & Intelligence Analyst, also spoke to MSNBC's Alex Witt about ISIS claiming responsibility for the Moscow attack.March 23, 2024

  • Biden signs $1.2 trillion government funding bill

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    'Nonsense': Fmr. CIA Officer on Putin linking Ukraine to Moscow attack

    05:42
  • UP NEXT

    ‘People are getting more and more desperate’: Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick reacts to the ongoing crisis in Haiti

    05:33

  • ‘There is a distrust towards the US government’: Why locals in Little Haiti are hesitant to speak on crisis

    03:02

  • Ordeal with Fani Willis represents the intersection between race and gender

    02:34

  • ‘A national security nightmare’: How Trump's debts could influence his actions as president

    04:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All