TN Gov. Bill Lee signs ‘dangerous’ bill allowing teachers to carry guns
April 27, 202406:54
    TN Gov. Bill Lee signs 'dangerous' bill allowing teachers to carry guns

The Last Word

TN Gov. Bill Lee signs ‘dangerous’ bill allowing teachers to carry guns

06:54

Tennessee Democratic State Rep. Justin Pearson joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee signing legislation that would allow teachers to carry concealed handguns on school grounds. This comes more than a year after a shooter opened fire and killed six people at The Covenant School in Nashville.April 27, 2024

