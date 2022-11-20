IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden reacts to ‘devastating’ Colorado Springs deadly shooting

    02:11

  • New bad news about honeybees

    00:44

  • Inside the GOP's mega-MAGA problem

    01:03
  • Now Playing

    "I was embarrassed for him"

    00:26
  • UP NEXT

    Buffalo battered by 6 feet of snow as Hochul activates National Guard to clean up

    02:35

  • Michael Moore's new message for democrats

    00:21

  • Why the abortion issue isn't going away

    01:05

  • How Trump's inner circle is taking the GOP defeat

    01:28

  • Election Results: Why the Wait?

    01:28

  • Biden looks to counter China's influence, Russia's War in Ukraine during Asia tour

    02:44

  • What really happened in the Trump limo?

    01:04

  • Michael Moore's reminder for you

    02:32

  • Streamlining the Vote Count

    05:50

  • Soaring food prices, soaring company profits

    01:11

  • 'Tuning out is not an option': Obama campaigns for Fetterman in Pennsylvania

    02:30

  • Two Americans killed in Seoul Halloween event crowd crush

    03:27

  • American among at least 153 killed during Seoul Halloween event crowd crush

    02:39

  • 59 killed, 150 injured in large crowd surge at Halloween event in Seoul

    00:39

  • Russia suspends participation in grain export deal with Ukraine

    00:19

  • NBC News poll shows high interest, partisanship among voters

    04:48

Weekends with Alex Witt

"I was embarrassed for him"

00:26

Here's what former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told MSNBC's Alex Witt about his 2024 announcement.Nov. 20, 2022

  • Biden reacts to ‘devastating’ Colorado Springs deadly shooting

    02:11

  • New bad news about honeybees

    00:44

  • Inside the GOP's mega-MAGA problem

    01:03
  • Now Playing

    "I was embarrassed for him"

    00:26
  • UP NEXT

    Buffalo battered by 6 feet of snow as Hochul activates National Guard to clean up

    02:35

  • Michael Moore's new message for democrats

    00:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All