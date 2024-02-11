IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'He’s gone!:' Trump questions whereabouts of Haley's husband who is deployed

Weekends with Alex Witt

'He’s gone!:' Trump questions whereabouts of Haley's husband who is deployed

Nikki Haley said former President Donald Trump did not deserve to be president after he questioned the whereabouts of Haley's husband, who was deployed overseas with the South Carolina National Guard in 2023. NBC News' Jake Traylor reports on the back and forth between the two candidates vying for the GOP nomination. Feb. 11, 2024

