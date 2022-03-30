President Zelenskyy warns Ukrainians to stay vigilant
05:04
Share this -
copied
Adm. James Stavridis joins Way Too Early to discuss remarks from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy warning the country's people to not drop their guards despite talks of de-escalation from the Kremlin.March 30, 2022
Now Playing
President Zelenskyy warns Ukrainians to stay vigilant
05:04
UP NEXT
Biden announces energy agreement between U.S. and Europe
00:35
'It's so painful': Kharkiv resident, now in Poland, details fleeing Ukraine
04:44
U.S. rolls out new sanctions against Russia, Belarus
04:38
White House unveils new U.S. Covid plan
05:48
Biden stressed importance of democracies over autocracies: White House