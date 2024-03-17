IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Demoralizing’: Analysts unpack how Trump’s pardon plan for insurrections impacts American justice
March 17, 202406:45
  • Now Playing

    ‘Demoralizing’: Analysts unpack how Trump’s pardon plan for insurrections impacts American justice

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    ‘He’s won on delay’: How Trump continues to evade his criminal trials

    10:39

  • ‘Catastrophic’: Top Democrat calls House GOP out for attempt to gut Department of Defense funding

    09:09

  • ‘Their voice matters’: Michigan Rep. calls on President Biden to meet with Arab, Muslim leaders

    10:42

  • 'Wrong choice': Garland's move to pick Hur as special counsel was a mistake says legal expert

    09:22

  • Georgia ruling: Symone calls out Trump and his 'little friends' for trying to steal an election

    12:14

  • Inside the RNC’s MAGA makeover: MSNBC hosts reveal why shakeup might be a warning of things to come

    04:15

  • Vice President Harris pioneers historic visit to Planned Parenthood facility

    06:09

  • ‘Spectacle’: Ron Klain says Biden will debate Trump if Trump can follow basic rules

    10:19

  • Legal experts say E. Jean Carroll could sue Trump a third time

    10:52

  • Alicia Menendez warns 'there's real danger’ of GOP's false border linkage to President Biden

    03:00

  • Democratic Senate candidate calls out Ted Cruz for leading an ‘internal civil war’ in Texas

    08:08

  • Jonathan Capehart gives inside look into his exclusive interview with President Joe Biden

    10:47

  • Meet the Democratic Rep who sat next to Majorie Taylor Greene during the State of the Union

    07:03

  • UAW President touts President Biden’ union engagement as motive to have his back

    09:08

  • 'Check yourself': Michael Steele slams outgoing RNC Chair for making a mess of Republican Party

    03:34

  • 'Seller of hopelessness': How Trump is using legal delay tactics for to deter democracy

    11:31

  • The battle for presidential sanity: How President Biden compares to Trump’s 'big lunatic energy'

    11:25

  • 'Unsurprising': Ex-CIA Director breaks down Trump's meeting with Hungary's authoritarian leader

    07:54

  • 'She was overcoached.': Analysts react to Senator Katie Britt in the GOP Response to Pres. Biden

    12:11

The Weekend

‘Demoralizing’: Analysts unpack how Trump’s pardon plan for insurrections impacts American justice

06:45

During a campaign speech in Ohio Saturday, Former President Donald Trump said if elected, he would pardon January 6th rioters. MSNBC legal analyst Mary McCord and State Attorney for Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg join The Weekend to discuss. March 17, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Demoralizing’: Analysts unpack how Trump’s pardon plan for insurrections impacts American justice

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    ‘He’s won on delay’: How Trump continues to evade his criminal trials

    10:39

  • ‘Catastrophic’: Top Democrat calls House GOP out for attempt to gut Department of Defense funding

    09:09

  • ‘Their voice matters’: Michigan Rep. calls on President Biden to meet with Arab, Muslim leaders

    10:42

  • 'Wrong choice': Garland's move to pick Hur as special counsel was a mistake says legal expert

    09:22

  • Georgia ruling: Symone calls out Trump and his 'little friends' for trying to steal an election

    12:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All